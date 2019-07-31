HIV unit drives Gilead forward in second quarter

Robust sales in its HIV business helped California’s Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) to better-than-expected revenues and profits in the second quarter of 2019.

Total revenues were $5.7 billion, up 1.7% from the $5.6 billion in the same period of 2018. Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), net income was $1.9 billion, up from $1.8 billion.

Gilead reported an earnings per share (EPS) figure of $1.47, a 7% increase from the $1.39 recorded in 2018.