HIV unit drives Gilead forward in second quarter

Robust sales in its HIV business helped California’s Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) to better-than-expected revenues and profits in the second quarter of 2019.
Total revenues were $5.7 billion, up 1.7% from the $5.6 billion in the same period of 2018. Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), net income was $1.9 billion, up from $1.8 billion.
Gilead reported an earnings per share (EPS) figure of $1.47, a 7% increase from the $1.39 recorded in 2018.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze