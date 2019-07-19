Gilead pads out its antiviral portfolio with more acquisitions

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced today that it has licensed three pre-clinical antiviral programs, including investigational agents with the potential to treat human rhinovirus, influenza and herpes viruses, from Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).
Both companies saw their share prices move higher, with Gilead up 1.03% at $67.90 pre-market and Novartis gaining 0.87% to 93.26 Swiss francs by 14.58 CEST.
Under the agreement, Gilead will acquire exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize novel small molecules against three undisclosed targets. Novartis will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to an additional $291 million in potential milestone payments upon achievement of certain development and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on annual net sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze