Saturday 23 November 2024

Gilead pads out its antiviral portfolio with more acquisitions

Biotechnology
19 July 2019
gilead-big

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced today that it has licensed three pre-clinical antiviral programs, including investigational agents with the potential to treat human rhinovirus, influenza and herpes viruses, from Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX).

Both companies saw their share prices move higher, with Gilead up 1.03% at $67.90 pre-market and Novartis gaining 0.87% to 93.26 Swiss francs by 14.58 CEST.

Under the agreement, Gilead will acquire exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize novel small molecules against three undisclosed targets. Novartis will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to an additional $291 million in potential milestone payments upon achievement of certain development and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on annual net sales.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
HIV unit drives Gilead forward in second quarter
31 July 2019
Biotechnology
Gilead Sciences promotes Andrew Dickinson to CFO post
15 October 2019
Biotechnology
Galapagos deal drives Gilead's 3rd-qtr into the red
25 October 2019
Biotechnology
Gilead forges partnership with Nurix on cancer and other diseases
19 June 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze