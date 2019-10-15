Saturday 23 November 2024

Gilead Sciences promotes Andrew Dickinson to CFO post

Biotechnology
15 October 2019
gilead-big

US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Andrew Dickinson has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO), effective November 1.

Mr Dickinson currently serves as the company’s executive vice president, corporate development and strategy, and in his new role he will continue to be a member of the senior leadership team, reporting to Daniel O’Day, chairman and chief executive.

Mr Dickinson joined Gilead in 2016 and has transformed the way that the company approaches corporate development, expanding the kinds of transactions executed and implementing a broader and more strategic approach to deal-making.

