MSF calls for price cuts on another TB drug, J&J's bedaquiline

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is today calling on pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) to lower the price of its anti-tuberculosis medicine bedaquiline to no more than $1 per day for those who need it.
Adding to the similar MSF call regarding Mylan’s (Nasdaq: MYL) TB drug Deltyba (delamanid) just a couple of days earlier, this would allow greater access to drug-resistant TB (DR-TB) treatment and reduce deaths. MSF demands this price cut considering the joint contributions made in the development of this drug, including by MSF itself.
“Those who contributed to bedaquiline’s development should have a say in how the drug is priced. We’re calling on J&J to price bedaquiline at no more than $1 per day so that it can be made available to all people with drug-resistant TB. We will not back down until the price of bedaquiline is brought down,” said Sharonann Lynch, HIV & TB Policy Advisor for MSF’s Access Campaign.
