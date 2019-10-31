Saturday 23 November 2024

Another Indian drugmaker cleared to produce TB drugs

Pharmaceutical
31 October 2019
tb_alliance_large

Even as a new vaccine is set to change the face of tuberculosis prevention, the TB Alliance has given the green light to Indian company Macleods Pharmaceuticals to manufacture the drug pretomanid, used to treat highly drug-resistant TB and as part of a regimen along with bedaquiline and linezolid, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

This is the second generic company that has been given permission to manufacture the drug. The TB Alliance had granted rights to US drugmaker Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL) in April.

TB Alliance, the non-profit product development partnership and the generic manufacturer have agreed to produce the new TB drug for countries with high incidence of TB. However, manufacture of bedaquiline in India hit a wall recently. India is accessing the drug solely through the Bedaquiline Donation Program, a collaboration between the US Agency for International Development and American pharma giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), which currently holds the patent for the drug.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
MSF now sets sights on lower pretomanid price in TB
29 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
MSF calls for price cuts on another TB drug, J&J's bedaquiline
10 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
MSF calls for price of TB drug delamanid be cut
9 October 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze