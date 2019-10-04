Descovy garners HIV PrEP indication in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) indication for Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) Descovy (emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide).
The green light for the drug, as an option to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection, comes seven years after Gilead won approval for Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) in this indication.
Descovy, which was approved as a treatment for HIV in 2016, took in $1.6 billion sales for Gilead in 2018, up from $1.2 billion in 2017, whereas Truvada generated $3 billion in revenue.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
