US health agency to make PrEP medicines free for uninsured

A new initiative from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) aims to make medications for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) available for free to people without insurance.

Although it is estimated that more than one million people who are at risk from HIV in the USA could benefit from PrEP medications, only a small fraction are using such products.

To qualify for the “Ready, Set, PrEP” program, people must test negative for HIV, have a valid prescription for the medications, and not have prescription drug coverage.