Gilead faces formidable adversary in PrEP patent row

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Californian biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD).
In an HHS statement, Gilead is accused of infringing the department’s patents related to pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) for HIV prevention and said to have “profited from research funded by hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and reaped billions from PrEP” through the sale of Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Descovy (emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze