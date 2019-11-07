Gilead faces formidable adversary in PrEP patent row

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Californian biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD).

In an HHS statement, Gilead is accused of infringing the department’s patents related to pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) for HIV prevention and said to have “profited from research funded by hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and reaped billions from PrEP” through the sale of Truvada (emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Descovy (emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide).

'Repeatedly refused to obtain licenses'