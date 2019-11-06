Gilead showcases Biktarvy and Descovy data at EACS

Taking advantage of a captive audience at the 17th European AIDS Conference (EACS) in Basel, Switzerland, US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) today released positive data on two of its newer antiviral treatments.

First, Gilead announced findings from two randomized, double-blind, active-controlled Phase III studies (Study 1489 and Study 1490) evaluating the safety and efficacy of Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25mg tablets) compared with dolutegravir (DTG)-containing regimens for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults new to HIV therapy. In both studies, Biktarvy was well-tolerated and demonstrated high rates of virologic suppression through Week 144.

“The findings presented today support the value of Biktarvy as an effective treatment that offers durable viral suppression and maintains a high barrier to resistance,” said Dr Diana Brainard, senior vice president, HIV and emerging viruses, Gilead Sciences, adding: “These longer-term data reaffirm Biktarvy’s role as a first-line treatment option for appropriate adults who are living with HIV and are starting therapy.”