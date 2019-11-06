Gilead showcases Biktarvy and Descovy data at EACS

Taking advantage of a captive audience at the 17th European AIDS Conference (EACS) in Basel, Switzerland, US biotech major Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) today released positive data on two of its newer antiviral treatments.
First, Gilead announced findings from two randomized, double-blind, active-controlled Phase III studies (Study 1489 and Study 1490) evaluating the safety and efficacy of Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25mg tablets) compared with dolutegravir (DTG)-containing regimens for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults new to HIV therapy. In both studies, Biktarvy was well-tolerated and demonstrated high rates of virologic suppression through Week 144.
“The findings presented today support the value of Biktarvy as an effective treatment that offers durable viral suppression and maintains a high barrier to resistance,” said Dr Diana Brainard, senior vice president, HIV and emerging viruses, Gilead Sciences, adding: “These longer-term data reaffirm Biktarvy’s role as a first-line treatment option for appropriate adults who are living with HIV and are starting therapy.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze