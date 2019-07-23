Big hopes for Biktarvy, with more positive data for HIV-1 combo

California’s Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has presented Phase III data for Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide) at the International AIDS Society congress in Mexico City.
In one study, after 96 weeks, 99.5% of women who received Biktarvy throughout the study maintained virologic suppression, compared with 98.5% of those who switched at week 48.
Results from the other study, which featured people who switched to Biktarvy from other regimens after 48 weeks, showed its non-inferiority.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze