Big hopes for Biktarvy, with more positive data for HIV-1 combo

California’s Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has presented Phase III data for Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide) at the International AIDS Society congress in Mexico City.

In one study, after 96 weeks, 99.5% of women who received Biktarvy throughout the study maintained virologic suppression, compared with 98.5% of those who switched at week 48.

Results from the other study, which featured people who switched to Biktarvy from other regimens after 48 weeks, showed its non-inferiority.