Microbiotica was launched in December 2016 with the aim of creating a global leader to exploit the leading microbiome science built at the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute.

The company retains a close association with the Sanger Institute and its founders and is based at the Wellcome Genome Campus, Cambridge UK.

In June, 2018, Microbiotica announced a collaboration with the Roche unit Genentech, potentially worth more than $500 million, to discover, develop and commercialize biomarkers, targets and medicines for inflammatory bowel disease.