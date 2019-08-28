Purdue pursuing 'constructive global resolution' amid $12 billion settlement reports

A statement from privately-held US drugmaker Purdue Pharma – a company that has been strongly linked with the US opioid epidemic – suggests that reports of an imminent settlement might not be entirely wrong.

NBC News quoted ‘two people familiar with the matter’ in suggesting that Purdue and its owners were prepared to offer $10 billion to $12 billion to settle the lawsuits linking the company – which marketed the painkiller Oxycontin (oxycodone) – with contributing to the addiction crisis.

Sale of Mundipharma?