Purdue reportedly reaches tentative opioids settlement

According to media reports, privately-owned Purdue Pharma has reached a preliminary proposed settlement with multiple state, local and tribal governments that accuse the company of helping to drive the opioid crisis. But many attorney generals are opposing it and say the fight is not over.

The billionaire Sackler family, which owns the company that markets the painkiller OxyContin, has offered $3 billion plus a portion of future revenue from drug sales, as well as another $1.5 billion pending the sale of an international company the family owns, Mundipharma - which sells the products outside the USA, a person familiar with the ongoing settlement negotiations told CNN.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro vowed Wednesday the case was "far from over." In a statement obtained by CNN, he said: "This apparent settlement is a slap in the face to everyone who has had to bury a loved one due to this family's destruction and greed. It allows the Sackler family to walk away billionaires and admit no wrongdoing."