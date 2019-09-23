US FDA working on OTC naloxone to alleviate opioid crisis

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an update on efforts to increase the availability of all forms of naloxone products, with the aim of combating the opioid crisis.

The agency said that, while naloxone is “a critical tool for individuals, families, first responders and communities to help reduce opioid overdose deaths,” access remains limited in some parts of the country.

All three forms of naloxone - injectable, auto-injector and nasal spray - currently require a prescription, but many US States have passed laws that allow pharmacists to dispense naloxone under special rules.