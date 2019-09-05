US health secretary spends $1.8 billion to combat opioid crisis

More than $1.8 billion has been released by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help combat the opioid crisis in the USA.
HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the money would be used to help expand access to treatment and support closer monitoring of the drug overdose crisis.
As part of the new spending, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will use around $900 million to launch a three-year program to advance the understanding of the opioid overdose epidemic and to “scale-up prevention and response activities.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze