UK could face opioid crisis of its own, report finds

A highly-anticipated report from Public Health England (PHE) finds that up to a quarter of adults are being prescribed medication for pain, insomnia or depression.

Half of those receiving a prescription had been on the medication continuously for the last year, raising concerns that the UK may face a public health challenge similar to the opioid crisis experienced by the USA.

The agency, which is tasked with promoting health and well being in England, said that long-term prescribing is “likely to result in dependence or withdrawal problems.”