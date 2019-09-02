Sunday 5 October 2025

Allergan in $5 million opioids settlement with two Ohio states

2 September 2019
Ireland-incorporated Allergan (NYSE: AGN) on Friday announced that, along with its US subsidiaries, has reached a settlement with plaintiffs scheduled for trial in October 2019 in the federal opioid multidistrict litigation.

As part of the agreement, Allergan will pay $1.9 million to Summit County, Ohio, and $3.1 million to Cuyahoga County, Ohio.

The settlement resolves all claims against Allergan in connection with the upcoming October 2019 Cleveland trial. The company believes that settling with these plaintiffs is in its interest in light of anticipated time and defense costs for this first multi-defendant bellwether trial in the federal multidistrict litigation. The company is seeking indemnification from other parties relating to one of its products involved in the litigation.

