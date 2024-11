A US biotech company advancing precision in vivo cell engineering to develop therapeutics for a broad range of disease categories with unmet or underserved clinical need.

The core technology comprises targeted lipid nanoparticles (tLNPs) to enable engineering or ablation of pathogenic cells in the body. Potential treatment options include oncology, fibrosis, inflammation-related diseases, and monogenic blood disorders.

In September 2022, the company received $165 million in financing to develop its foundational precision in vivo engineering technology.