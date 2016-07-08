Carmot Therapeutics is a US biotech company focused on the discovery of innovative drugs for the treatment of metabolic diseases, cancer, and inflammation.

The company's vision is to become a leader in drug discovery by unlocking novel therapeutic target space not currently accessible to conventional small molecule technologies.

Chemotype Evolution, Carmot’s proprietary technology, enables the rapid identification of novel drugs through an evolutionary lead-identification paradigm, which has empowered the discovery of breakthrough therapeutics currently in its pipeline.

Carmot has stated its intention to partner products with established pharmaceutical partners prior to commercialization, and in some cases prior to initiating clinical trials.