American company providing advanced technologies and integrated solutions for biologic and biosimilar development and manufacturing.

The company's mission is to help life science innovators to develop and launch successful pharmaceuticals, biologics and consumer health products.

With more 85 years in the industry, Catalent boasts that it has proven expertise in bringing customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply.

Catalent, headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, employs more than 11,000 people, including in excess of 1,800 scientists at facilities across five continents, and in fiscal year 2018, the firm generated approximately $2.5 billion in annual revenue.

In April, 2019, the company acquired gene therapy leader Paragon Bioservices, for $1.2 billion.