Catalent

American company providing advanced technologies and integrated solutions for biologic and biosimilar development and manufacturing.

The company's mission is to help life science innovators to develop and launch successful pharmaceuticals, biologics and consumer health products.

With more 85 years in the industry, Catalent boasts that it has proven expertise in bringing customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply.

Catalent, headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, employs more than 11,000 people, including in excess of 1,800 scientists at facilities across five continents, and in fiscal year 2018, the firm generated approximately $2.5 billion in annual revenue.

In April, 2019, the company acquired gene therapy leader Paragon Bioservices, for $1.2 billion.

Latest Catalent News

EU sets date for decision on proposed $16.5 billion Catalent buy
5 November 2024
FTC delays Novo Holdings buy of Catalent
7 May 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 9, 2024
11 February 2024
Novo Holdings to acquire CDMO Catalent
5 February 2024
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


