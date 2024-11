A clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to extend the lives of cancer patients by pursuing an integrated companion diagnostic and therapeutic strategy that leverages the CELsignia CDx platform.

The US biotech claims that CELsignia is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from targeted therapies.

In April 2021, Celcuity entered into a global licensing agreement with Pfizer to acquire exclusive rights to the US pharma giant’s gedatolisib, a Phase Ib pan-PI3K/mTOR inhibitor.