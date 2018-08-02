Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

cellmedica

Cell Medica

Cell Medica is committed to transforming patients’ lives through developing the significant therapeutic potential of cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer. The company seeks to advance innovative cell-based therapies using proprietary technology platforms incorporating chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and engineered T cell receptors (TCRs).

Headquartered in London, Cell Media has subsidiary operations headquartered in Zurich and Houston. Its pipeline includes therapies for neuroblastoma, acute myeloid leukemia and T-cell lymphoma therapies.

In August 2018, the company announced the appointment of Chris Nowers as chief executive. An alumnus of Kite, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Amgen, Mr Nowers was hired for his extensive experience in commercializing advanced oncology therapies.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Cell Medica News

Cell Medica turns to Kite exec as CEO steps down
1 August 2018
Cell Medica's new CSO tasked with driving CAR and TCR programs
18 September 2017
UK's CGT Catapult sells subsidiary to Cell Medica
20 June 2017
Cell Medica buys Delenex Therapeutics
12 July 2016
More Cell Medica news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze