Cell Medica

Headquartered in London, Cell Media has subsidiary operations headquartered in Zurich and Houston. Its pipeline includes therapies for neuroblastoma, acute myeloid leukemia and T-cell lymphoma therapies.
In August 2018, the company announced the appointment of Chris Nowers as chief executive. An alumnus of Kite, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Amgen, Mr Nowers was hired for his extensive experience in commercializing advanced oncology therapies.
