Cell Medica is committed to transforming patients’ lives through developing the significant therapeutic potential of cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer. The company seeks to advance innovative cell-based therapies using proprietary technology platforms incorporating chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and engineered T cell receptors (TCRs).

Headquartered in London, Cell Media has subsidiary operations headquartered in Zurich and Houston. Its pipeline includes therapies for neuroblastoma, acute myeloid leukemia and T-cell lymphoma therapies.

In August 2018, the company announced the appointment of Chris Nowers as chief executive. An alumnus of Kite, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Amgen, Mr Nowers was hired for his extensive experience in commercializing advanced oncology therapies.