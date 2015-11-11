Founded in 2007, Celyad seeks to address diseases with high unmet medical needs such as heart failure and cancer. The company takes cell-based therapies from bench to Phase III and has the manufacturing and logistical infrastructure to carry it out. Celyad partners with the Mayo Clinic and Dartmouth College.

The company develops clinical stage cell therapies for the treatment of unmet medical needs in cardiology and oncology. It offers C-Cure, a product candidate based on the Cardiopoiesis platform, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of congestive heart failure. The company also provides NKG2D, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) T-cell therapy, which uses natural killer cells as receptors and is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancer.

In addition, its pre-clinical stage product candidates include NKp30 and B7H6 CAR T-cell therapies that use natural killer cells as receptors for the treatment of cancer; and T3 CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, the company offers medical devices comprising C-CATHez, an intramyocardioal injection catheter.

Additionally, it develops heart access sheath that facilitates the delivery of cardiac therapeutic devices; mitral valve neo-chordae for use in the treatment of mitral valve disorders; and closure device used in post transcatheter intervention. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.