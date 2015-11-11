Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

celyad-small

Celyad

Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification and development of specialized cell-based therapies.

Founded in 2007, Celyad seeks to address diseases with high unmet medical needs such as heart failure and cancer. The company takes cell-based therapies from bench to Phase III and has the manufacturing and logistical infrastructure to carry it out. Celyad partners with the Mayo Clinic and Dartmouth College.

The company develops clinical stage cell therapies for the treatment of unmet medical needs in cardiology and oncology. It offers C-Cure, a product candidate based on the Cardiopoiesis platform, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of congestive heart failure. The company also provides NKG2D, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) T-cell therapy, which uses natural killer cells as receptors and is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancer.

In addition, its pre-clinical stage product candidates include NKp30 and B7H6 CAR T-cell therapies that use natural killer cells as receptors for the treatment of cancer; and T3 CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, the company offers medical devices comprising C-CATHez, an intramyocardioal injection catheter.

Additionally, it develops heart access sheath that facilitates the delivery of cardiac therapeutic devices; mitral valve neo-chordae for use in the treatment of mitral valve disorders; and closure device used in post transcatheter intervention. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Celyad News

StromaCare appoints Georges Rawadi as CEO
13 February 2024
FDA lifts hold on CYAD-101-002 Phase Ib trial
2 August 2022
Celyad falls as it voluntarily pauses CYAD-101-002 Phase Ib trial
1 March 2022
Celyad partners with Horizon on shRNA technology
5 October 2018
More Celyad news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze