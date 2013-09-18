CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

The Germany-based company has successfully developed the CAP-GT suspension cell-based platform, which mimics the human proteome and allows for the development of biologics which are otherwise extremely difficult to generate.

In May 2018, CEVEC and Australian biotechnology leader CSL Limited entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development, manufacture and commercialization of recombinant C1 esterase Inhibitor (C1-INH) proteins for hereditary angioedema and other potential indications using CEVEC's proprietary CAPGo technology.