CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

CEVEC develops therapeutic proteins and monoclonal antibodies with human glycosylation patterns

The Germany-based company has successfully developed the CAP-GT suspension cell-based platform, which mimics the human proteome and allows for the development of biologics which are otherwise extremely difficult to generate.

In May 2018, CEVEC and Australian biotechnology leader CSL Limited  entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development, manufacture and commercialization of recombinant C1 esterase Inhibitor (C1-INH) proteins for hereditary angioedema and other potential indications using CEVEC's proprietary CAPGo technology.

CEVEC and CSL sign exclusive license agreement
8 May 2018
CEVEC Pharma signs deal with South Korea's Yuhan
20 December 2012
