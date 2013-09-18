Sunday 24 November 2024

Charles River Laboratories is engaged in offering research and development services to develop new therapeutics for patients.

It offers basic research services, including rodent surgeries, health monitoring and diagnostics, genetically engineered models, genetic testing, antibody production, research models and services, health reports, and customized models; and drug discovery services in the areas of target discovery and validation, assay development and screening, synthetic and medicinal chemistry, structural biology and biophysics, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, DMPK, process chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences and formulation, non-GLP toxicology, and research translation.

The company also provides safety assessment services in the areas of toxicology, lab sciences, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, pharmacology, pathology, surgical models, IND-enabling studies, archiving/repository, and preclinical facilities, as well as agrochemical, chemical, and veterinary product development.

The company was formerly known as CRL Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charles River Laboratories Inc in September 1999. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in the US.

CFO: Thomas F. Ackerman

SVP: Jody Acford

Expert's optimism at ‘maturing’ of cell and gene therapy field
16 October 2024
Data show outsourcing growth set to continue in future
1 December 2023
Swedish govt/industry boosting cell therapy and RNA production
16 October 2021
Charles River expands as early-stage CRO with acquisition
14 February 2018
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


