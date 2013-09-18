Charles River Laboratories is engaged in offering research and development services to develop new therapeutics for patients.

It offers basic research services, including rodent surgeries, health monitoring and diagnostics, genetically engineered models, genetic testing, antibody production, research models and services, health reports, and customized models; and drug discovery services in the areas of target discovery and validation, assay development and screening, synthetic and medicinal chemistry, structural biology and biophysics, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, DMPK, process chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences and formulation, non-GLP toxicology, and research translation.

The company also provides safety assessment services in the areas of toxicology, lab sciences, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, pharmacology, pathology, surgical models, IND-enabling studies, archiving/repository, and preclinical facilities, as well as agrochemical, chemical, and veterinary product development.

The company was formerly known as CRL Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charles River Laboratories Inc in September 1999. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in the US.

CFO: Thomas F. Ackerman

SVP: Jody Acford