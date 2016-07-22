Sunday 24 November 2024

Chronos Therapeutics

UK-based Chronos Therapeutics is a privately-held biotech focused on aging diseases, brain and nervous system disorders.

The company's laboratory screens for activity of drugs in brain disease through its proprietary platform, Chronoscreen. It has an extensive library of re-purposed molecules showing promise for brain and neurological diseases. The lead compound, RDC5, is being developed for the fatal neurodegenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Chronos recently acquired three new chemical entity development programs for CNS diseases from Ireland-incorporated Shire. The most advanced program is initially targeting fatigue associated with multiple sclerosis with the others addressing behavioural and neurodegenerative conditions. As part of this arrangement, Shire became a strategic equity investor in Chronos.

Chronos' shareholders include the University of Oxford, Vulpes Testudo and Life Sciences funds, Odey European and Swan funds, along with the company's board and management.

Chronos attracts industry veterans to drive to target unmet needs
4 August 2016
Chronos Therapeutics could be the validation of the biotech model, says CEO Huw Jones
28 July 2016
Chronos acquires CNS programs from Shire, which becomes strategic investor
20 July 2016
