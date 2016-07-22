Chronos Therapeutics

The company's laboratory screens for activity of drugs in brain disease through its proprietary platform, Chronoscreen. It has an extensive library of re-purposed molecules showing promise for brain and neurological diseases. The lead compound, RDC5, is being developed for the fatal neurodegenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Chronos recently acquired three new chemical entity development programs for CNS diseases from Ireland-incorporated Shire. The most advanced program is initially targeting fatigue associated with multiple sclerosis with the others addressing behavioural and neurodegenerative conditions. As part of this arrangement, Shire became a strategic equity investor in Chronos.

Chronos' shareholders include the University of Oxford, Vulpes Testudo and Life Sciences funds, Odey European and Swan funds, along with the company's board and management.