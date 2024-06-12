Established in 2014, Cilcare's approach utilises AI-driven auditory markers known as Digital Auditory Signatures to advance therapies for auditory-related diseases.

In June 2024, Cilcare entered into an exclusive option agreement which grants Shionogi the right to license global rights to CIL001 and/or CIL003, two promising drug candidates aimed at treating hearing disorders, with a particular focus on addressing the increasing prevalence of hidden hearing loss and tinnitus.

CIL001, a disease-modifying small molecule, has the potential to treat cochlear synaptopathy and associated disorders through a single and painless transtympanic administration. Supported by robust preclinical and clinical safety data, CIL001 is poised to enter Phase IIa trials in 2025 in Europe and the US. Additionally, preclinical studies for CIL003 are underway as of Q2 2024.