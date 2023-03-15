Cingulate currently has two product candidates for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Its lead product candidate, CTx-1301, utilizes the company’s proprietary PTR drug delivery platform to create a breakthrough, multi-core formulation of the active pharmaceutical ingredient dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved in the USA for the treatment of ADHD.
The company is headquartered in Kansas City, USA.
