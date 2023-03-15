A biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system and neurobiological disorders.

Cingulate currently has two product candidates for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Its lead product candidate, CTx-1301, utilizes the company’s proprietary PTR drug delivery platform to create a breakthrough, multi-core formulation of the active pharmaceutical ingredient dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved in the USA for the treatment of ADHD.

The company is headquartered in Kansas City, USA.