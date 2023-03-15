Sunday 24 November 2024

Cingulate

A biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system and neurobiological disorders.

Cingulate currently has two product candidates for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Its lead product candidate, CTx-1301, utilizes the company’s proprietary PTR drug delivery platform to create a breakthrough, multi-core formulation of the active pharmaceutical ingredient dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved in the USA for the treatment of ADHD.

The company is headquartered in Kansas City, USA.

Latest Cingulate News

ADHD market set to decline due to patent expiries
4 June 2024
Non-stimulants making headway in ADHD, analyst says
18 January 2024
Analyst unconvinced by non-stimulants' current ADHD prospects
4 December 2023
Daily ADHD pill promises new option for people in USA
13 March 2023
