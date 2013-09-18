Sunday 24 November 2024

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals is a specialty company with a focus on dermatology.

The Canadian company is acquiring and developing products with the stated aim of changing the face of dermatology treatment for patients and healthcare professionals throughout North America.

In June 2016, fellow Canadian company Edesa Biotech licensed the rights to ASF-1096 for use in anorectal disorders from Cipher Pharmaceuticals. ASF-1096 is a Phase II candidate that Cipher is investigating as a treatment for selected inflammatory skin disorders.

Cipher acquired the global rights to the product in February 2015. Under this agreement, Cipher retains all rights to ASF-1096 for dermatological conditions.

Latest Cipher Pharmaceuticals News

Cipher Pharma out-licenses rights to ASF-1096 to Edesa Biotech
22 June 2016
Cipher acquires Innocutis for $45.5 million
14 April 2015
Ferrer licenses Canadian rights for ozenoxacin to Cipher Pharma
7 January 2015
Ranbaxy to distribute Cipher’s isotretinoin product in Brazil
25 July 2014
