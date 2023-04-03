Citius Pharmaceuticals

Sunday 24 November 2024

A late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies.

The company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase III Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in CTCL, for which a Biologics License Application is under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Mino-Lok was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. At the end of March 2023, Citius completed enrollment in its Phase IIb trial of CITI-002, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids.

