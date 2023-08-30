Sunday 24 November 2024

Citryll

A clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class therapeutics to treat immune-mediated inflammatory diseases

Citryll has utilised its proprietary NET biomarker assays to develop the company’s lead antibody, CIT-013, which has reached the clinic by demonstrating a precise and powerful ability to control NETs and NETosis. The company is initially developing CIT-013 as a novel drug for rheumatoid arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa, which may serve as enabling indications for a wide spectrum of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Latest Citryll News

Eduardo Bravo and Tim Schenk take lead roles at Citryll
29 August 2023
