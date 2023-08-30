Citryll has utilised its proprietary NET biomarker assays to develop the company’s lead antibody, CIT-013, which has reached the clinic by demonstrating a precise and powerful ability to control NETs and NETosis. The company is initially developing CIT-013 as a novel drug for rheumatoid arthritis and hidradenitis suppurativa, which may serve as enabling indications for a wide spectrum of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.