Clasp Therapeutics

A biotechnology company developing immuno-oncology treatments using next-generation T cell engagers (TCEs)

Clasp’s platform identifies mutation-associated neoantigens and develops TCEs that can selectively bind HLA (human leukocyte antigen)-presented peptides derived from these oncogenic drivers. These innovative TCEs direct all T cell types to destroy the tumor. With their unique properties, Clasp’s TCEs are adaptable for application across a variety of cancers with high unmet need.

In March 2024, the company launched with $150 million in financing, led by Catalio Capital Management, Third Rock Ventures and Novo Holdings.

Johns Hopkins research reels in $150 million from top tier investors
21 March 2024
