Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

clene_company

Clene

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

The US company has innovated a novel nanotechnology drug platform for the development of a new class of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. The platform enables the creation of clean-surfaced, catalytically-active nanocrystals, such as CNM-Au8, the company’s lead drug candidate.

In June 2022, Clene’s shares increased by more than 43% following the announcement of improved survival in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patients initially treated with CNM-Au8 compared to initially placebo-treated participants during the long-term open-label extension of its RESCUE-ALS trial.

This drug is currently also being evaluated for several other neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

The firm is commonly known as Clene Nanomedicine, though the parent company goes by Clene Inc.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Clene News

ACT for ALS put into action with new money for early-stage research
10 October 2023
Clene clobbered on new failure in Healey ALS Platform trial
4 October 2022
Clene rockets on positive data for CNM-Au8 in ALS
15 July 2022
More Clene news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze