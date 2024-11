Click Therapeutics is a US firm that develops software to address unmet medical need in smoking cessation and chronic affective disorders.

As of July 2018, three of the company's programs — Clickotine, for smoking cessation; Clickadian, for insomnia; and ClickEMFT, for major depression — are in the efficacy trial phase.

In Summer 2018, Click Therapeutics receieved $17 million in investment from French pharma major Sanofi.