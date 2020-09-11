Sunday 24 November 2024

Click Therapeutics inks schizophrenia deal with Boehringer Ingelheim

11 September 2020
US tech-based therapy firm Click Therapeutics has notched up another big pharma partner, as its joins with Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim for the development and commercialization of a prescription-based digital therapeutic.

Boehringer will utilize cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms delivered through Click’s proprietary engagement platform with the goal of reducing cognitive deficits and impaired social functioning in patients with schizophrenia.

Together the two companies will join their expertise to develop a novel mobile application, CT-155, which combines multiple clinically-validated therapeutic interventions to help schizophrenia patients modify their behavior to achieve positive clinical outcomes alone and in combination with pharmaceutical therapy options. The partnership aims to provide better tools and resources to those living with schizophrenia, where there remains a huge unmet need due to lack of access to psychosocial intervention therapies.

