Saturday 23 November 2024

Boehringer expands collaboration with Oxford BioTherapeutics

14 October 2020
Boehringer Ingelheim and UK-based Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) said today that they are building on their successful partnership and are establishing a new alliance to discover additional selective targets for strategic cancer indications to deliver first-in-class treatments for cancer patients.

German family-owned Boehringer will use OBT’s OGAP platform to identify novel target opportunities for new immunotherapies utilizing their T-cell engager, cancer vaccine and oncolytic virus platforms. This follows the initiation of the first patient dosing in a Phase I clinical trial of a bispecific antibody for the treatment of patients with small cell lung carcinoma and other neoplasms, where the target for the bispecific antibody was discovered during the first phase of the partnership.

“This collaboration with Oxford BioTherapeutics is important for advancing therapeutic modalities that depend upon the identification of unique and specific tumor antigens within our cancer immunology portfolio,” said Jonathon Sedgwick, senior vice president and global head Cancer Immunology & Immune Modulation Research at Boehringer Ingelheim.

