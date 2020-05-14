Boehringer strengthens position in cancer immunology via acquisition

Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired Northern Biologics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada-based Northern LP, the German family-owned pharma major announced today.

The company focuses on therapeutic antibodies targeting the tumor microenvironment, and the buy positions Boehringer at the forefront of the stromal biology space - an emerging area in cancer immunology, the company claims.

The seller, a clinical stage biotechnology company launched by Versant Ventures in 2014, will retain the Northern Biologics name and will continue to drive certain preclinical efforts on one of the programs, while Boehringer Ingelheim will be responsible for clinical, regulatory and commercial development of the acquired programs.



The total transaction includes an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones and other consideration payments. Further terms were not disclosed.