Boehringer strengthens position in cancer immunology via acquisition

Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired Northern Biologics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada-based Northern LP, the German family-owned pharma major announced today.
The company focuses on therapeutic antibodies targeting the tumor microenvironment, and the buy positions Boehringer at the forefront of the stromal biology space - an emerging area in cancer immunology, the company claims.
The seller, a clinical stage biotechnology company launched by Versant Ventures in 2014, will retain the Northern Biologics name and will continue to drive certain preclinical efforts on one of the programs, while Boehringer Ingelheim will be responsible for clinical, regulatory and commercial development of the acquired programs.
The total transaction includes an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones and other consideration payments. Further terms were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze