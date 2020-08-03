Sunday 24 November 2024

Strong first-half results from Boehringer Ingelheim

3 August 2020
Following the strong trend of 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim was able to continue this into the first half of 2020, generating net sales of 9.7 billion euros ($11.48 billion) over January to June.

Adjusted for currency effects, this equates to year-on-year growth of 4.4% (2019: 9.3 billion euros). Each of the three business areas contributed to this net sales growth. It is expected that some of this growth in the first half was driven by increased safety stock in the health care systems, said the family-owned German pharma major.

“The performance in the first half year, driven by the desire to continue delivering the products needed by patients, reflects an exceptional effort by the whole organization in this very challenging time of the pandemic,” said Michael Schmelmer, a member of the board of managing directors with responsibility for finance and group functions, adding: “We expect the market demand to remain very volatile in the coming months due to COVID-19. This will continue to require much attention on our part.”

