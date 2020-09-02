Gilotrif and osimertinib effective in lung cancer subset

Privately-held German pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim has announced the final analysis from GioTag, a real-world retrospective, observational study.

This assessment looked at the impact of first-line treatment with Gilotrif (afatinib) followed by osimertinib in Del19/L858R epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive (EGFR M+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with acquired T790M mutations, the most common mechanism of resistance to first-and second-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).

"Sequential Gilotrif and osimertinib treatment could be a feasible and effective therapeutic strategy"Results showed that across the 203 patients included in the analysis, sequential treatment of Gilotrif followed by osimertinib provided a median overall survival (OS) of 37.6 months and median time to treatment failure of 27.7 months.