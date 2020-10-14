Positive new real-world data for Gilotrif in lung cancer

German family-owned pharm major Boehringer Ingelheim has released new data for Gilotrif (afatinib) which further affirm its activity in squamous cell carcinoma of the lung and, in a separate study, epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive (EGFR M+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
The findings are being presented at the IASLC 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (NACLC 2020).
Gilotrif, which has been on the market since 2013, is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have non-resistant EGFR mutations as detected by an FDA-approved test. Gilotrif is also approved for the treatment of patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the lung whose disease has progressed after treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy.
