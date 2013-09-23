The Clinigen Group is a specialty global pharmaceutical company headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan.

The Clinigen Group (LON: CLIN) is a specialty global pharmaceutical company headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US and Japan.

The Group has three operating businesses; Specialty Pharmaceuticals (Clinigen SP), Clinical Trials Supply (Clinigen CTS), and Global Access Programs (Clinigen GAP).

Clinigen GAP develops and implements global access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and has provided access to unlicensed, licensed and end-of-lifecycle products to thousands of patients. Clinigen has experience in the implementation of more than 30 access programs worldwide.

Clinigen SP is focused on acquiring its own intellectual property in licensed, niche, hospital-only critical care medicines, increasing the value of these medicines by developing new formulations and indications, then registering and marketing them in defined global markets.

Clinigen SP extended its oncology support portfolio with the acquisition of Cardioxane from Novartis in March 2013. Cardioxane, is a cardioprotective agent used to prevent the cardiotoxicity of anthracycline chemotherapy for patients with advanced and/or metastatic breast cancer. Its first acquisition was Foscavir from AstraZeneca in March 2010.