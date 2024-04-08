Contineum Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications with high unmet need.

Contineum is focused on targeting biological pathways associated with specific clinical impairments.

The company has a pipeline of internally-developed programs to address multiple NI&I disorders, including PIPE-791, an LPA1 receptor antagonist, in Phase I clinical trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis, and PIPE-307, a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in a Phase II clinical trial for relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis. Contineum is developing PIPE-307 in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines.