Convelo Therapeutics

A biotechnology company discovering a new class of medicines to unlock the regenerative capacity of the central nervous system (CNS).

Convelo is on a mission to discover a new class of medicines that regenerate the protective myelin coating around nerve cells, that is lost in a wide array of neurological diseases including multiple sclerosis, pediatric leukodystrophies, traumatic injury and age-related pathologies such as Alzheimer’s.

The company has developed its proprietary platform to identify new drug candidates capable of directly stimulating oligodendrocyte progenitor cells within the CNS to form new myelin.

Its pipeline consists of potent drug candidates for multiple sclerosis, genetic leukodystrophies, and CNS aging and trauma, that are now in progress towards clinical testing.

Convelo was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the USA.