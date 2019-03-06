Sunday 24 November 2024

A Phase II clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

The USA-based company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic, oral, selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Corbus licensed the exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and market drug candidates from more than 600 novel compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system from Jenrin Discovery.

The pipeline includes CRB-4001, a second generation, peripherally-restricted, selective cannabinoid receptor type 1 (CB1) inverse agonist specifically designed to eliminate blood-brain barrier penetration and brain CB1 receptor occupancy that mediate the neuropsychiatric issues associated with first-generation CB1 inverse agonists.

Potential indications for CRB-4001 include NASH, primary biliary cholangitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, radiation-induced pulmonary fibrosis, myocardial fibrosis after myocardial infarction and acute interstitial nephritis, among others.

CRB-4001 is scheduled to enter a Phase I study in 2019 followed by a National Institutes of Health-funded first-in-patient Phase II study.

Latest Corbus Pharmaceuticals News

Corbus Pharma in-licenses two integrin targeting MAbs
1 June 2021
Corbus tanks as lenabasum Phase III fails in systemic sclerosis
9 September 2020
Corbus names CCO, a new post, as it advances lead candidate
5 March 2019
600 new cannabinoid candidates swell Corbus pipeline
24 September 2018
