Corbus Pharma in-licenses two integrin targeting MAbs

1 June 2021
US biotech Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRBP) today announced the expansion of its portfolio into immuno-oncology through licensing deals for two new monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), CRB-601 (a high potency anti-avb8 MAb) and CRB-602 (anti-avb6/avb8 MAb), that target integrins to inhibit activation of transforming growth factor β (TGFβ), from the University of California San Francisco and Panorama Research.

This new integrin program, in addition to the existing endocannabinoid system program, strengthens and diversifies Corbus’ immunology pipeline for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases, and cancer. With these additions, Corbus expects to have four compounds other than lenabasum in Phase I testing in 2022.

Transactions terms and conditions

