Corbus Pharma in-licenses two integrin targeting MAbs

US biotech Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: CRBP) today announced the expansion of its portfolio into immuno-oncology through licensing deals for two new monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), CRB-601 (a high potency anti-avb8 MAb) and CRB-602 (anti-avb6/avb8 MAb), that target integrins to inhibit activation of transforming growth factor β (TGFβ), from the University of California San Francisco and Panorama Research.
This new integrin program, in addition to the existing endocannabinoid system program, strengthens and diversifies Corbus’ immunology pipeline for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases, and cancer. With these additions, Corbus expects to have four compounds other than lenabasum in Phase I testing in 2022.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze