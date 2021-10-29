Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases.

Cortexyme’s lead program targets a specific, infectious pathogen called P. gingivalis found in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models.

Phase II/III results on the drug, called atuzaginstat, did not impress markets when presented in October, 2021. Cortexyme sought to stress the positive from the data but the company's share price instantly dropped by 72%.

Infection theory of Alzheimer's dealt another blow by trial hold
27 January 2022
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to October 29, 2021
31 October 2021
Cortexyme sinks on negative Phase II/III GAIN trial data in Alzheimer's
27 October 2021
Pfizer invests $46 million in early-stage research companies
11 January 2016
