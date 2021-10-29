A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases.

Cortexyme’s lead program targets a specific, infectious pathogen called P. gingivalis found in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models.

Phase II/III results on the drug, called atuzaginstat, did not impress markets when presented in October, 2021. Cortexyme sought to stress the positive from the data but the company's share price instantly dropped by 72%.