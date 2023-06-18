Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

cullgen-large

Cullgen

A privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class new chemical entities (NCEs) for the treatment of diseases lacking effective therapeutic approaches.

The Sino-American company applies its proprietary uSMITE (ubiquitin-mediated, small molecule - induced target elimination) platform to expand the drug design paradigm beyond functional site inhibition, enabling the targeting of historically undruggable proteins for selective destruction.

In June 2023, Cullgen entered a research collaboration and exclusive option agreement with Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma to discover multiple innovative protein degraders.

The two companies aim to develop multiple targeted protein degraders by combining Cullgen's proprietary uSMITE targeted protein degradation platform featuring novel E3 ligands with Astellas' drug discovery capabilities.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Cullgen News

Astellas teams up with Cullgen for protein degraders research
15 June 2023
More Cullgen news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze