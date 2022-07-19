Sunday 24 November 2024

Cureteq

A Swiss asset management and drug development company.

The clinical stage company is using AI to help develop innovative medicines, with a particular focus on oncology.

In May 2022, Cureteq in-licensed its first compound, from Germany’s Merck KGaA. This deal gives the Zug-based company rights to M8891, a small molecule methionine aminopeptidase 2 blocker.

Building on strong pre-clinical and clinical data, Cureteq plans to develop the drug as a potential first-in-class treatment for multiple cancers, initially for brain and kidney cancer.

Latest Cureteq News

Oncoteq announces in-licensing deal for antibody-drug conjugate
27 November 2023
Oncoteq in-licenses a promising pre-clinical breast cancer candidate
22 November 2023
Swiss artificial intelligence firm gains rights to first candidate
30 May 2022
More Cureteq news >


