The clinical stage company is using AI to help develop innovative medicines, with a particular focus on oncology.

In May 2022, Cureteq in-licensed its first compound, from Germany’s Merck KGaA. This deal gives the Zug-based company rights to M8891, a small molecule methionine aminopeptidase 2 blocker.

Building on strong pre-clinical and clinical data, Cureteq plans to develop the drug as a potential first-in-class treatment for multiple cancers, initially for brain and kidney cancer.