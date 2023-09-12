CymaBay Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need.

CymaBay’s lead product, Seladelpar, is a first-in-class oral, selective PPARδ agonist that has been shown to regulate critical metabolic and liver disease pathways in indications with high unmet medical need.

Seladelpar has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration and PRIME status from the European Medicines Agency, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the USA and Europe for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis.