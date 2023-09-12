Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

cymabay-therapeutics-large

CymaBay Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need.

CymaBay’s lead product, Seladelpar, is a first-in-class oral, selective PPARδ agonist that has been shown to regulate critical metabolic and liver disease pathways in indications with high unmet medical need.

Seladelpar has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration and PRIME status from the European Medicines Agency, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the USA and Europe for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest CymaBay Therapeutics News

Seladelpar study results raise prospects for first-in-class therapy
20 May 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 16, 2024
18 February 2024
Gilead expands liver portfolio with $4.3 billion buy of CymaBay
12 February 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 8, 2023
10 September 2023
More CymaBay Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze