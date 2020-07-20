Sunday 24 November 2024

A privately-held biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapies targeting cancers, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders utilizing a new systems biology approach creating first-in-class or best-in-class therapies.

The Cytocom approach is to deploy its patented therapies focused on the activation and rebalancing of the body’s immune system. The company argues that stimulating the immune system remains one of the most promising approaches in the treatment of cancers, HIV, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory conditions and other chronic infectious diseases.

In July 2020, the Florida-based company announced the acquisition of ImQuest Life Sciences, a research and development company focused specifically on cancer, inflammation and infectious disease treatments, including its subsidiaries, in an all-stock transaction.

Latest Cytocom News

BRIEF—Cytocom acquires ImQuest
20 July 2020
